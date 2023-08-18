Richmond man sentenced to 15 years for possessing over 1 million child porn images

RICHMOND — A Richmond man will spend the next 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing over one million child sexual abuse images.

The images were discovered after the Richmond Fire Department extinguished a grease fire in 65-year-old David Julien’s kitchen.

According to court documents, while inside, a Deputy Fire Chief found notebooks on a dresser that contained pictures of child sexual abuse. The material Julien collected dated back to at least 2017.

Richmond Police Department officers spoke to Julien about the photos, in which he replied, “there will be thousands and thousands and thousands more of those.” They say they searched his house and located eight colored binders that contained photos of child sexual abuse material.

Officers also found a computer with 10 external hard drives and two internal hard drives. Police say the hard drives contained 722,000 photos and 29,000 videos relating to child sexual abuse.

“For years this defendant collected over a million depictions of children being subjected to horrific sexual abuses — including rapes of babies and toddlers,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers, said. “He didn’t care about the trauma that was inflicted and perpetuated, so long as he could enjoy the heinous material he craved.”

Julien must also be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from prison and register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works and goes to school.