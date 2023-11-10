Richmond police arrest woman with 11 presumed stolen catalytic converters

RICHMOND — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman faces numerous charges after she was pulled over and found to have 11 catalytic converters inside her car.

According to Richmond police, in the early morning hours of Nov. 9, patrol officers located a car believed to be involved in stealing catalytic converters.

The patrol officers, after requesting backup, initiated a traffic stop. The stop led to the discovery of approximately 11 converters and tools commonly used in stealing catalytic converters. Two of the 11 were confirmed to be from cars in the City of Richmond.

The 39-year-old woman, who has yet to be formally charged, was also found to have a suspended license. She faces preliminary charges of driving while suspended and four counts of aiding, inducing, or causing theft.