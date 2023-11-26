Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Richmond Police investigate fatal shooting

Richmond Police Car.PNG
Photo by: Richmond PD.
A Richmond Police Department car.
Richmond Police Car.PNG
Posted at 1:24 PM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 13:24:33-05

RICHMOND — Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning.

According to police, around 5:30 a.m, officers were called to the 700 block of South 14th Street on a report of a shooting.

Officers found 20-year-old Jaziah Scudiero suffering from gunshot wounds. Scudiero was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a person wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt was seen fleeing the scene in a passenger vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!