Richmond Police investigate fatal shooting

RICHMOND — Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning.

According to police, around 5:30 a.m, officers were called to the 700 block of South 14th Street on a report of a shooting.

Officers found 20-year-old Jaziah Scudiero suffering from gunshot wounds. Scudiero was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a person wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt was seen fleeing the scene in a passenger vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.