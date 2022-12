RICHMOND — Richmond Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday.

Officers responded to the 200 block of South 13th Street around 11:45 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with two stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is having surgery. His condition is unknown.

Police believe there was a disturbance or altercation before the incident.

No arrests have been made, but there were several witnesses.