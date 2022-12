RICHMOND – A woman was found deceased early this morning in Richmond as a result of a gunshot wound.

At approximately 3:58 am, RPD patrol officers were dispatched to 116 Randolph Street on a person being shot.

Officers arrived and found Brandy Jo Fox, 42 of Richmond deceased with a gunshot wound to the chest, RPD said.

Investigators responded to the scene to process evidence and talk with witnesses.

The investigation remains active at this time.

This is a developing story.