'Ride for Jordan': Hundreds of bikers ride in solidarity for teen assaulted on west side

INDIANAPOLIS —Hundreds of bikers gathered to support a 14-year-old boy after he was assaulted by a 46-year-old man for riding his bike in a west side neighborhood last week.

The show of solidarity took place near where the victim, Jordan, was assaulted.

Last week, footage obtained by WRTV revealed a disturbing encounter between Jordan and 46-year-old Jason Harrell.

The video shows Harrell stopping his van near Jordan while the teenager was sitting on his dirt bike. As he approached, Harrell began yelling at the boy to get out of the street. The situation escalated quickly, with Harrell seen punching the boy and threatening him, stating, "Stay out of the road or I'll kill you."

The incident has struck a chord in the community, prompting the organization "The Outsiders" along with various other bikers to rally together for a “Ride for Jordan” on Sunday.

"You know, any time it involves a child, the biker community, this is what you're gonna see. It's all peaceful here today. We're just here for support," said John Glass with The Outsiders.

Harrell was arrested for his actions and is charged with battery involving bodily injury and intimidation. He was initially held with no bond, but now has a bond set for $20,000. Court records note that he will be placed on GPS monitoring if he pays the bond. His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 25.

