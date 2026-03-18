Rideshare driver hits IMPD cruiser to escape armed robbery, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A rideshare driver's quick thinking helped put a teenager behind bars after the driver was robbed at gunpoint, Indianapolis police say.

On Tuesday, an IMPD officer was on patrol in the 3800 block of North Sherman Drive when he noticed an SUV driving erratically. As the officer stopped at an intersection, the SUV began swerving back and forth before jumping a curb and striking the rear driver's side of the officer's police car.

The officer quickly realized it wasn't an accident.

The driver appeared visibly scared and distressed and was pointing directly at his passenger.

According to police, the passenger, a 17-year-old male, had pulled out a handgun and told the driver, "I will shoot you if you move." The teenager then took the driver's phone and began transferring money from various apps to himself before ordering the driver to head to an ATM, still at gunpoint.

That's when the driver spotted the IMPD officer and made his move.

As soon as the car made contact with the police vehicle, the 17-year-old jumped out and took off running, tossing a backpack as he fled. The officer caught up to the juvenile as he attempted to climb over a barbed wire fence. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The teen faces preliminary charges of armed robbery and resisting law enforcement. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.

IMPD noted in a statement that while they don't recommend striking a police car to get an officer's attention, they are grateful the officer acted quickly and that no one was seriously hurt.