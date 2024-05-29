Rideshare driver recovering after being shot in Indy on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis area rideshare driver is recovering after being shot overnight in a carjacking.

An Indianapolis woman in stable and recovering after she was shot in the area of 36th Street and Franklin Road.

According to police, the woman picked up two men around midnight on Wednesday and drove them to the area of 36th Street and Franklin Road — an address the suspects provided to the woman.

When she arrived, the two men pulled guns on her and forced her out of her car, according to police. The woman was shot at some point in the interaction.

"She is just trying to make ends meet and unfortunately she picked up a couple of individuals that had other ideas," IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer said.

Police are searching for a newer model black Mercedes SUV.