Rideshare driver shot on city's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis area Uber driver is recovering after being shot late Wednesday night on the city’s northeast side.

According to IMPD, police found a man in the intersection of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue with gunshot injuries.

Police say the shooting is believed to have occurred in the area of 38th Street and Winthrop Avenue.

The driver was rushed to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators were speaking to a person of interest Wednesday evening, but have yet to release additional details.