Ring video captures moment police chase suspect crashes into Indianapolis home

INDIANAPOLIS — A high-speed police chase in Indianapolis ended when a man crashed into a home on the city's near north side on Friday. The driver tried to make a run for it, but officers quickly captured him on foot.

Tyshaun Griffin, 25, is facing several charges related to the incident, including one felony count of dealing methamphetamine, a felony count of resisting law enforcement, another felony count of synthetic identity deception, and a few misdemeanors.

On the afternoon of Friday, March 26, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective identified a blue Chevy pickup truck at 30th St. and Keystone Ave. with expired plates registered to another vehicle. While observing the vehicle, the detective watched the car make a sharp turn without a turn signal, initiating him to sound his siren and conduct a traffic stop.

The suspect's vehicle came to a complete stop in the 2900 Block of Brouse Ave, where the detective questioned him and found he gave a false name. Soon, three ATF special agents arrived on-scene after the IMPD detective suspected illegal contraband or narcotics to be in the suspect's possession.

Once the driver was asked to exit the vehicle, he fled.

After leading police on a chase in the immediate area, Griffin lost control of his vehicle and drove into a home on Baltimore Ave.

A neighbor's Ring video captured the exact moment the 25-year-old crashed his blue Chevy through the home on Baltimore Ave., near Frederick Douglass Park.

You can watch the video above.

The driver exited the vehicle after the crash and tried to escape on foot when officers soon caught him, according to investigators.

Officers found marijuana and methamphetamine on Griffin's person and suspected him of dealing narcotics. A weapon and drug scale were among the items found in the suspect's vehicle as well.

No one was hurt at the scene of the crash, as the homeowner and other occupants were out of town. The suspect sustained minor cuts on his hand.

