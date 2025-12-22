Road rage incident on I-465 leads to shooting in Carmel, police make arrest

CARMEL — A man is in the custody of the Carmel Police for his alleged involvement in a road rage incident that led to a shooting on Sunday.

According to the Carmel Police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3700 block of W. 97th Street at around 3:35 a.m.

The investigation indicated that the situation stemmed from a road rage incident on I-465 that traveled back to a residence.

The Carmel and Fishers SWAT teams performed search warrants on two adjacent homes after several attempts to make contact with individuals in the suspected residence failed.

Carmel Police said detectives found the male suspected to be involved later on Sunday. IMPD helped take the suspect into custody.

The suspect is facing preliminary charges of:



Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon

Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon

Intimidation

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Domestic Batterer

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions.

