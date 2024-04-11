Robert Lyons, ex-boyfriend of Baby Amiah's mother, enters plea agreement

INDIANAPOLIS — The ex-boyfriend of baby Amiah Robertson's mother has entered a plea agreement.

According to court documents, Robert "Robbie" Lyons will plead guilty to Neglect of a Dependent. Per the agreement, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Baby Amiah Robertson disappeared in 2019. In September 2022, Indianapolis officials announced that both Lyons and Amber Robertson have been indicted by a grand jury.

Amber Robertson is the mother of Amiah. She is set for trial in June.

Both Robertson and Lyons were charged with:



Neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury — level 3 felony

Neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury — level 5 felony

Neglect of a dependent with deprivation — level 5 felony

Neglect of a dependent — level 6 felony

Amiah, 8 months, was last seen March 9, 2019, with Lyons, at a home in the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue.

Amber Robertson told detectives that her boyfriend Robert Lyons had taken the infant to the babysitter.

Detectives at the time said they believe Lyons drove a 1996 maroon Isuzu Rodeo in "poor condition" and had spent an extended amount of time in the area of Rockville Road and South Mickley Avenue before he returned to Amber, without Amiah, about 10 p.m.

Amiah was not reported missing until March 16.

Amiah still hasn't been located.