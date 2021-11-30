Rushville police fatally shoot man suspected of killing homeowner

RUSHVILLE — A man suspected of killing a homeowner in rural Henry County was shot and killed by police early Tuesday at a gas station in Rushville, according to Indiana State Police.

Officers with the Rushville Police Department shot the man just after midnight after he walked out of a Speedway gas station convenience store located in the 1800 block of North Main Street and allegedly pointed a gun at them, according to a news release from Indiana State Police Sgt. Coley McCutcheon.

McCutcheon said the Rushville Police officers found and followed the man’s car after they were alerted to a deadly shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of South Kennard Road in Kennard.

Investigators learned a homeowner answered a knock on the door and was shot to death by a man who fled the scene.

The Rushville officers saw a vehicle matching one belonging to the suspect driving south on State Road 3 in northern Rush County, McCutcheon said. They followed him until the driver made a stop at the Speedway gas station.

After the man left the store, McCutcheon said two officers “began giving him loud verbal commands.”

“The suspect failed to follow orders and reached for a holster, drew a handgun and pointed it at the officers. Two officers fired their department-issued weapons, striking the suspect an undetermined number of times,” McCutcheon said.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Neither police officer was injured, and both have been placed on administrative leave.

Identities of the suspect and officers have not been publicly released.