Scammers preying on die-hard Taylor Swift fans as the Eras Tour in Indy approaches

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Swift's last show in the United States for the Eras Tour is less than two months away in Indianapolis.

Scammers are preying on die-hard fans willing to spend the cash.

“I lost almost $1,000 and I never got my tickets," said Tasheena Ploeckelman, who tried to buy Taylor Swift tickets on Facebook. "I'm just angry and really want my money back."

For Ploeckelman, it really was a cruel summer. She's a die-hard Taylor Swift fan — from collecting vinyls to even tailgating her concerts.

Her wildest dream was to see Swift for her last show of the Eras tour here in Indianapolis.

Ploeckelman joined a Facebook group where people were buying and selling tickets for the concert. She says she thought she found a legit deal but started to sense things were going wrong after she sent the money through Venmo.

“She was saying that they were really good seats, sent me a picture and it showed me where the seats were," said Ploekleman. "I thought it was a really good value and price."

She says the scammer kept asking her for more money and that she never saw the tickets.

It’s scare tactics and pushy behavior like this that the BBB says many scammers will use.

"You can make anything believable online," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.

The BBB says it's a scam they are continually seeing.

Adamany says on social media pages, if someone has a really low ticket price, that should be an indicator it's fake.

"What we're seeing is that scammers will either create copycat accounts, new accounts, or hack accounts to add a layer of legitimacy to their claims to get people to buy these tickets," said Adamany.

She says if it’s too good to be true, it's probably a scam.

“If you don't know them, I would just be really cautious," said Adamany. "If they're local, see about maybe seeing it in person at a safe location."

To check and see if your ticket seller is real, click here.