School, authorities investigating attempted child abduction in rural Owen County

Posted at 7:30 AM, Feb 02, 2024
OWEN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating what is believed to be an attempted child abduction at a bus stop in Owen County.

According to Cloverdale Community Schools, this happened around 11 a.m. on Thursday in a rural part of Owen County.

Police say the attempted abduction involved an elementary school student and two men.

Cloverdale Community School officials say a quick-thinking bus driver pulled the student to safety.

Authorities say they've identified the men involved and they're being questioned.

It is unclear if any charged will be filed.

