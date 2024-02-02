School, authorities investigating attempted child abduction in rural Owen County

OWEN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating what is believed to be an attempted child abduction at a bus stop in Owen County.

According to Cloverdale Community Schools, this happened around 11 a.m. on Thursday in a rural part of Owen County.

Police say the attempted abduction involved an elementary school student and two men.

Cloverdale Community School officials say a quick-thinking bus driver pulled the student to safety.

Authorities say they've identified the men involved and they're being questioned.

It is unclear if any charged will be filed.