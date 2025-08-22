School teacher in custody for child exploitation, possessing child pornography

INDIANAPOLIS — A former teacher is behind bars and facing charges of child exploitation, according to booking records from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The former teacher was booked on August 20. As per WRTV's policy, the suspect will not be named until formal charges are filed.

At the time of the arrest, the teacher was employed at Invent Learning Hub. The school released this statement regarding this incident:

"The safety and well-being of our students and faculty remain our highest priority. The arrest is the result of inappropriate behavior that occurred outside our school. At no time were any students impacted by the actions of this individual. In light of the serious allegations, this employee has been placed on administrative leave. The school is cooperating with law enforcement and will take all appropriate actions regarding the employee’s continued employment upon the completion of the investigation.



We will review our school safety protocols with all faculty to ensure we continue to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all students. Additionally, counseling resources will be available to students, families, and faculty who may require support during this time."

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.