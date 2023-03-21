Search underway for 3 men who stabbed, carjacked rideshare driver on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives from IMPD are asking for help in identifying three robbery suspects who allegedly stabbed a rideshare driver Monday night.

According to police, around 10 p.m. on March 20, officers were called to the area of W. 10th Street and No. Whitcomb Avenue after a person was stabbed.

When they arrived they found a person with stab wounds.

The person told police they were driving for a rideshare company when three men wearing masks assaulted him and stole his vehicle.

The car was later found in the 800 block of N. Drexel Avenue unoccupied.

The suspects are in the images at the top of this article.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Todd Lapin at the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475.