Search underway for man who shot 2-year-old, another person Thursday night in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:06 AM, Jun 02, 2023
HOPE — Law enforcement in Bartholomew County are searching for a suspect after a 2-year-old boy and 36-year-old man were shot Thursday night in Hope.

According to the Bartholomoew County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope.

A 2-year-old boy and 36-year-old man were both shot and taken to Indianapolis hospitals. As of 6 a.m., the sheriff's office did not have an update of their conditions.

According to the sheriff's office, it is believed the shooting started as a family dispute.

Authorities are now searching for 35-year-old Robbie L. Perez. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He is believed to be driving a silver Chevrolet HHR with an Indiana license plate No. TKQ614.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

