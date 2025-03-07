Search warrant leads to discovery of illegal narcotics laboratory in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — On Thursday, a search warrant uncovered an illegal lab for manufacturing LSD in Greenwood.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant at 975 Stone Road. During the search, members of the Narcotics Division discovered illegal narcotics alongside a laboratory that was actively set up to manufacture a hallucinogenic narcotic. Police said the address was registered as a non-profit organization known as Truth Initiative Limited.

The discovery prompted involvement from the Indiana State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration to assist in an investigation. Authorities suspect that the narcotic being manufactured is LSD.

The cleanup of the narcotics laboratory required a significant number of law enforcement officers due to the hazardous materials involved, police said.

As a result of the investigation, four individuals were arrested.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office encourages community members to remain vigilant regarding suspicious activity. Residents are urged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 317-346-4654 to report any suspected illegal activities.