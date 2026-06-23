16-year-old is 2nd juvenile arrested after man fatally shot behind Marion strip club

MARION, Ind. (WRTV) -- A 16-year-old boy is the second juvenile to be arrested in connection with the homicide of a 20-year-old man found with a gunshot wound to the side of his head behind a Marion strip club, police say.

Cristobal Lester, of Marion, died at a hospital after being found about 2:25 a.m. June 1 in an SUV behind Rebel Dolls Cabaret, 904 S. Western Ave., just west of state roads 9-15 in the Grant County city.

A 911 call had alerted police to the find outside the business, which was closed at the time.

Marion Police Department said in a news release that the second juvenile was arrested on a warrant for murder, and robbery resulting in death.

A day after the shooting, police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in Anderson. Police have not shared what charges he may be facing.

Police have not publicly shared the names of the juveniles or what may have led to the shooting.

Marion police have asked anyone with tips to call the department at 765-662-9981, email Capt. Josh Ziger at jzigler@cityofmarion.in.gov, contact the Marion Police Department's Facebook Messenger, or message Grand County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477 or online.