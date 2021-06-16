Second man convicted of murder for 2018 robbery of a Papa John's delivery driver

INDIANAPOLIS — The second of three men accused of the deadly 2018 robbery of a Papa John's delivery driver on the east side of Indianapolis now awaits sentencing following his guilty verdict.

A jury found Jasean Dale, 22, guilty of Murder, Felony Murder and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in connection to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old LaVon Drake III.

Drake had reported to work one night in August 2018 on what was supposed to be his day off from Papa John's to help out with a high volume of deliveries.

The 24-year-old was delivering pizza to a home in the 14400 block of Kristen Circle when he was forced inside the residence, robbed, shot and killed.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the residence when Drake's manager reported that he had not returned back from the delivery after an extended period of time.

When officers located Drake's body, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Officer determined the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

WRTV Archive LaVon Drake

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, one of the notable pieces of evidence in the case is an image captured within the getaway vehicle that allegedly shows Dale and his two other accomplices Juwann Terry and Jason Epeards. In the vehicle, Dale is in the backseat holding an AR-style rifle and a pizza box. Terry is in the front passenger seat and Epeards is driving.

Terry, who pleaded guilty to murder in August 2019, is currently serving a 60-year sentence.

Epeards' case is still pending as he is also being charged for his alleged role in the murder of Drake.