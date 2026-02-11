Second teen arrested in alleged school shooting plot at Morristown Jr./Sr High School

SHELBY COUNTY — A second teen is under arrest in connection with what investigators have called a planned mass shooting at Morristown Junior-Senior High School in Shelby County.

Melanie Little, 17, of Corinth, Mississippi, was taken into police custody and charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

WRTV

The Shelby County Prosecutor's Office says Little was taken before a judge and refused to waive extradition to Indiana. She has been ordered to be held without bond pending resolution of our intent to extradite her to Shelby County.

WRTV previously reported on the arrest of 17-year-old Alexis Pickett, a Morristown Jr./Sr. student, who has also been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Court documents say Little and Pickett had been communicating on the instant messaging platforms Discord and Telegram. Little, who went by the online name "Nathan", was planning to travel to Indiana in May 2026 under the pretense of attending Pickett's graduation. The two discussed May 25, 2026, as a date when the shooting could happen at the school. The two also discussed access to weapons, attack tactics and the creation of homemade explosives.

Both teens are being charged as adults.

