Semi driver shot during attempted robbery outside business on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A semi driver was injured after police say a man fired shots at him during an attempted robbery on Indy's east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of East Washington Street.

The driver of the semi told police that he was sitting in his truck waiting for a business to open when a man approached him and tried to rob him. There was some sort of argument and the driver said the man then fired his weapon at him.

The driver suffered a graze wound to his neck area and was taken to a local hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if anything was taken during the incident.

So far police have made no arrests in the case. No suspect description has been released at this time.

If you have any information please contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.