September juvenile shooting death now being investigated as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a juvenile who was shot on Indy's northeast side last month is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Ivywood Circle on Sept. 19 on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a juvenile victim with gunshot injuries.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The victim has now passed away, IMPD said.

Initially, police believed the shooting was self-inflicted. However, upon further investigation, it was learned that it was not. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

IMPD said they spoke with a person of interest but no arrests have been made.