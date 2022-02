Seven arrested in connection to cell phone store robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people have been arrested after allegedly being involved in eight cell phone robberies across Marion County.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the robberies took place in November and December of 2021. In one robbery, at least one suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a two-year old.

The suspects range in age from 16-19 years old. Multiple agencies, including IMPD and the FBI, were involved.

The robberies took place at the following locations:

• November 16 - 4850 Southport Rd. - AT&T Robbery

• November 18 – 4060 Pendleton Way – T-Mobile Attempted Robbery

• November 23 - 1950 Kessler Blvd W. Dr. - Verizon Robbery

• November 26 - 1560 E 86th St. - T-Mobile Robbery

• November 29 - 11725 Fox Rd. - T-Mobile Robbery

• December 1 - 1155 E Stop 11 Rd. - T-Mobile Robbery

• December 1 - 6929 W. 38th St. - T-Mobile Robbery

• December 3 – 8855 S. Emerson Ave. – AT&T

Anyone with any further information about these incidents should call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).

WRTV is not naming the suspects because no formal charges have been filed and some are minors.