Several Latino-owned businesses hit in Pike Plaza break-ins

INDIANAPOLIS — Six Latino-owned businesses in Pike Plaza were hit by thieves in early morning break-ins Saturday.

Business owners and workers found smashed windows and empty cash registers when they arrived Saturday morning. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Indianapolis' northwest side, worked told WRTV.

The targeted businesses were Dulceria El Caramelo, Mi Mexico, International Restaurant, Zona Soccer, and Moda y Mas, according to the property manager. A sixth shop was also broken into but was not identified.

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Several Latino-owned businesses targeted in Pike Plaza break-ins

Zona Soccer's owner showed surveillance video of four people breaking the window. The suspects went straight for the cash register. One suspect smashed it to the ground, according to the owner. The thieves took about $100 in cash. They left behind more than $3,000 in damage.

International Restaurant's surveillance video shows similar activity. Thieves broke through a glass window and went right for the register. In one close-up shot, two suspects were holding guns.

WRTV

At candy shop Dulcería El Caramelo, manager Karina Mena said they're still shaken. Her mother owns the shop, which has operated for 15 years. About $500 was taken. A double-pane glass window was damaged. The thieves used a brick to break the glass after throwing a metal chair didn't work, she said.

"You don't feel safe anymore, especially when we're a family-owned business," Mena said. "We have our families here sometimes. I have my kids here. We're just blessed it didn't happen during the daylight; instead, it happened at 4 a.m. when we were not here. But it's still scary to know that people are scoping out the area."

All businesses remained open despite the break-ins. Workers said they don't believe the crimes were racially motivated. They think juveniles may be involved. They believe these places were targeted because they're smaller, family-run businesses without the same security as big corporations.

"It was scary," said Yesly Lara, who works at the candy shop. "We were shocked because it's never happened to us."

The break-ins come at a difficult time for small business owners who are already struggling.

"Come out and support all the businesses that are going through this," Mena said. "I know some were thinking of closing down before this, and now this is hitting. And now a lot of them will really be struggling."

Business owners want the thieves held accountable. They're encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

