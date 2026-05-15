Seymour man charged with attempted murder after threatening bank employees with hammer

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WRTV) — A Seymour man faces charges after allegedly purchasing hammers and making threats to kill bank employees, police said.

According to a probable cause affidavit shared by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Fred Heckman was arrested Friday after Seymour Police received reports of threatening statements he made while buying hammers at ACE Hardware.

Documents state the incident began as a dispute with Heckman and employees at the Jackson County bank in April.

On April 28, Heckman allegedly told a bank manager he would return with an "armored vehicle and a 9mm" to force them to give him cash.

Heckman came back to the bank on May 1, and allegedly made more threatening statements, saying he would put another employee "in the hospital."

On May 4, officers responded to the bank after Heckman showed up with a bucket of hammers, screaming at staff over wanting a large sum cash withdrawal.

Court documents said things escalated when Heckman was involved in two physical altercation with employees. This resulted in Heckman being banned at all Jackson County Bank properties, police said.

Police later learned from an ACE Hardware employee that Heckman had also made concerning statements on two separate occasions while purchasing hammers at the store.

The employee told police Heckman stated he would "use them to bash someone's head in" and that "every time he killed a person he was going to leave the hammer behind at the scene."

Heckman allegedly said small hammers would be used to "take out the knees" and larger hammers to "bash the heads in," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit revealed Heckman specifically named several employees at the bank.

On Friday, a bank employee called 911 after Heckman drove past her three times while she was parked in the employee lot. She told police he stared at her "like death."

Officers conducted a traffic stop and found a loaded 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun in Heckman's vehicle. Ball-pein hammers were within his reach, police said.

Heckman is charged with three counts of attempted murder, four counts of intimidation and one count of intimidation against a law enforcement officer. He also faces a disorderly conduct charge.

His jury trial is scheduled for October 27 at 8:30 a.m.