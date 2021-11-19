Shelbyville man charged in connection to January 6 Capitol riot

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man is facing multiple federal charges after prosecutors say he brought a loaded gun and assaulted law enforcement on January 6.

According to court documents, Mark Mazza, 56, brought a loaded Taurus revolver to the capitol that was later recovered in the West Front Terrace area.

Video shows Mazza entering the tunnel to the Capitol doors and holding them open.

Court documents say Mazza then swung a baton at police and yelled "We own this house!" before applying "significant physical force and pressure" on officers.

Mazza was arrested Wednesday, made his initial appearance in federal court Thursday and is being held without bond.

His charges include illegal possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon.

The FBI says more than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol since January. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

