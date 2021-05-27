Shelbyville man facing federal charges after allegedly selling illegal fireworks in Ohio

OHIO — An investigation into a deadly fireworks accident led an Ohio federal grand jury to charge a Shelbyville man.
Federal authorities say Paul Eberhard, 64 is charged with dealing in explosive materials without a license and distributing explosive materials to a person without a permit or license.
The investigation began July 4, 2020 when an Ohio man died after being hit in the head by a firework.
Court documents say Eberhard illegally sold display fireworks between 2018 and 2020.
His initial appearance in federal court was Thursday.