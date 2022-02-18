Police: Mother abandoned boy found wandering in Colerain

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young boy found wandering alone in Colerain Township on Thursday was abandoned there by his mother, according to Colerain Police.

Police said the boy is from Shelbyville, Indiana, roughly 73 miles away from the Cincinnati area. The boy is 5-years-old and is non-verbal, with autism.

On Saturday, Colerain Police said detectives have signed warrants for the boy's mother, 32-year-old Heather Adkins. She's being charged with one count of child endangering and has not yet been arrested.

According to court documents, the boy was abandoned on Copper Creek Lane, an "unfamiliar dark, dead end street." Colerain Police said passing drivers found the boy Thursday night near the intersection of Sheed Road and Gaines Road, a block from where court documents said the boy was abandoned.

The stretch of road along Sheed between Copper Creek and Gaines does not have a sidewalk.

He was found wearing a jacket and sweats. Police issued a request to the public on Friday to help find the boy's family.

"Thanks to concerned residents who called us quickly last night, he is safe and warm," police said in a statement on Facebook. "He will remain safe while we continue the investigation."

Police confirmed on Friday the boy was not a missing child from Canada after speaking with Canadian authorities.