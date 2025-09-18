Shelbyville mother charged after 22-month-old child found dead in driveway

SHELBYVILLE — A mother has been charged in connection with her 22-month-old child's death after Shelbyville police found the toddler unresponsive in a driveway Wednesday night.

Officers responded to 911 Hale Road, Lot 17, at approximately 10:46 p.m. on September 17 for reports of an unresponsive child.

When officers arrived, they found the mother outside with her 22-month-old child, who was lying in the driveway. Officers immediately attempted to render aid but determined the child was deceased.

SPD investigators were called to the scene and began an investigation. An autopsy has been requested to determine the cause of death.

The mother has been charged with Level 1 Neglect of a Dependent Causing Death. Additional charges are pending.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fred McConnaughey or Detective Mark Newman at 317-392-5106.

The Shelby County Prosecutor's Office and Shelby County Coroner's Office are assisting with the investigation.

All media requests should be directed to Lt. Michael Turner of the Shelbyville Police Department Public Relations Division.