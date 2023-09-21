Shelbyville police need help finding man accused of robbing, assaulting elderly couple

SHELBYVILLE — Police are looking for a man they say robbed and assaulted an elderly couple in a Shelbyville home last month.

Devon L. Parrish, 31, is wanted for armed robbery and other crimes in the Aug. 18 attack on a man and woman, both of whom are in their 80s, Shelbyville Police Department Lt. Michael Turner said in a news release Thursday.

Parrish and an accomplice allegedly entered the couple's home while they were alone inside, Turner said. The suspects beat and shot the man and physically assaulted the woman, Turner said.

Parrish has been wanted since Aug. 28 on an arrest warrant for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery and burglary, Turner said.

Parrish is 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He is known to frequent Indianapolis neighborhoods near the 2900 block of Olney Street and the 1100 block of East 106th Street, Turner said.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or Shelbyville Police Detective Mark Newman, 317-392-5145.

