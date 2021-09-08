Shelbyville woman charged with abusing, seriously injuring 7-week-old baby

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville woman faces three felony charges after she was arrested for allegedly abusing a 7-week-old infant who was hospitalized last month with serious injuries.

Kylie Leitenberger, 21, told detectives she became frustrated the baby was crying and that she was unable to console the infant. According to court documents, Leitenberger allegedly threw the child onto a wooden changing table and squeezed the infant "very hard."

On Aug. 22, the Shelbyville Police Department received a call from medical staff at Major Hospital, who said the infant was about to be flown to Riley Children's Hospital with a skull fracture and subdural hematomas.

Court documents say Shelbyville Police detectives spoke with Riley physicians and child abuse team staff members the next day.

Investigators learned the baby had two skull fractures, two subdural hematomas, a neck sprain, hypoxic damage to the brain, retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes, a lacerated spleen and liver, and several other bruises.

The Riley physicians and child abuse team staff members told police the skull fractures, lacerations to the spleen and liver and bruises “were non-accidental injuries and are consistent with abuse,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Prosecutors charged Leitenberger with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, nelect of a dependent resulting in serious injury and battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14, according to online court records.

Leitenberger’s trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 25 in Shelby County.