Sheridan man arrested for voyeurism after incident at Westfield Hotel

This is the man's second charge of voyeurism
HAMILTON COUNTY — A Sheridan man is facing voyeurism charges for the second time after a recent incident at a local hotel.

According to court documents, James Verhines is charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor related to voyeurism — including a charge of voyeurism with a similar prior conviction.

Court documents allege Verhines entered the women's restroom of the Springfield Suites in Westfield and attempted to record a woman in a bathroom stall.

When the woman screamed and confronted Verhines, he ran from the building to his car and left, according to court documents.

Using hotel surveillance cameras, the Westfield Police Department was able to grab still photos and post them to social media for help in identifying him. Quickly, Verhines was identified.

In questioning, Verhines initially denied going into the women's restroom, but later told police he did and he was looking for "a little action", according to court documents.

Verhines last plead guilty to voyeurism in March 2024 after an unrelated incident.

