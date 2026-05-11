Sheriff: Man indicted, mom charged in dog attack that killed infant

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WRTV) — A Jackson County grand jury last week indicted a 50-year-old Brownstown man of reckless homicide in the death of an infant attacked by a dog in 2025, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The 2-month-old girl's mother also faces a criminal charge in a Jackson County court.

Online court records on Monday evening did not yet show a case filed against Todd A. Banks. A news release from the sheriff's office said Banks was indicted on a low-level felony county of reckless homicide. He remained in jail on Monday evening.

The release and previous information from the sheriff's office said the pit bull dog's attack happened April 3, 2025, in the 1800 block of South County Road 100 East, which is about a 4-minute drive southeast of downtown Brownstown. No details on how the dog attack happened were provided in the latest release.

County deputies and Brownstown Police Department officers arrested Banks on Sunday.

Online records show the child's mother, Paitlyn Grove, 25, of Crothersville, faces a count of reckless homicide, filed Friday in Jackson Circuit Court. No court hearing has been scheduled in her case. Other online records did not list Grove as an inmate in the county jail as of 5:30 p.m. Monday. It was not clear from court records filed by Monday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Grove.

The previously released information said the girl was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, where she died before she could be flown by helicopter to another hospital.

Monday's release from the sheriff's office said, "Due to ongoing court proceedings, no additional information regarding the case will be released at this time."

News 8 has reached out for court documents in the cases.

Jackson County, with 47,300 residents, is about an 80-minute drive south of downtown Indianapolis.