1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at apartment complex on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on the city's west side Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Cloverleaf Terrace just before 9 p.m. on reports of a person shot. This is located in the Cloverleaf Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot injuries.

One victim was reported to be in critical condition and one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

