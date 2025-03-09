Shooting at east side senior living facility leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a shooting at an east side senior living facility that left one person dead on Sunday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at Serenity Manor at 1123 N. Edmonson Avenue, just before noon.

Upon arrival, police said officers located a victim with gunshot injuries. Medics arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

Detectives are on the scene to begin an investigation.

At this time, WRTV is waiting for updates.