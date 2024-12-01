Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

Shooting at Keystone gas station leaves 1 critically injured

keystone shooting.jpg
WRTV
keystone shooting.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting at a northeast side gas station that left a person critically injured Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3400 block of North Keystone Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived they located a victim with gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, police have not released any additional information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!