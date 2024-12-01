Shooting at Keystone gas station leaves 1 critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting at a northeast side gas station that left a person critically injured Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3400 block of North Keystone Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived they located a victim with gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, police have not released any additional information.