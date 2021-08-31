Shooting death of man Saturday on West 52nd Street ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a man found shot last weekend on the northwest side as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of 52nd Street at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

Police found 30-year-old Tevin Newman, who medics pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives initially were unable to determine if Newman died from self-inflicted injuries or if he was shot by someone else.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said Tuesday that detectives were conducting a homicide investigation, rather than a death investigation. However, Foley said the department could not explain why due to "investigative reasons."

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Detective Daniel Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Daniel.Smith@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.