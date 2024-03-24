Shooting in Elkhart left 12-year-old boy, 2 other teens injured

ELKHART — Police are investigating after a shooting injured multiple juveniles in northern Indiana Saturday night.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Jackson Place in downtown Elkhart just before 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting with multiple injuries.

Upon arrival, police located a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot injury. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were notified of two additional victims a few blocks away in the 100 block of North Main Street.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were located there suffering from gunshot injuries, police say. They were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, the 16-year-old and 17-year-old were shot at the first location but ran from the scene.

Police have not yet made an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.