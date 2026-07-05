Shooting in Fort Wayne leaves 9 injured, 1 dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WRTV) -- 9 people were injured and 1 person is dead after a shooting in Fort Wayne early Sunday morning, police say.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers responded to the area of the 2200 block of Oliver Street after receiving reports that someone was shot. Police arrived on what they say was a "chaotic scene".

Police have confirmed that 9 people were injured and 1 person was shot dead at the scene.

Several victims transported themselves to area hospitals, according to police.

Investigators are working to gather evidence and gather surveillance at the scene.