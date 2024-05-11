Shooting in Franklin subdivision leaves 2 injured

FRANKLIN — A shooting in the Branigin Woods subdivision in Franklin left two people injured on Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the Franklin Police Department responded to the 1200 block of North Aberdeen Drive just after 1:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two adults suffering from gunshot injuries. The victims, who were described as being between 30 and 35-years-old, were transported to a local hospital.

According to the Franklin Police Department, it is unknown currently if their injuries are life-threatening.

Police say there is no threat to the area.