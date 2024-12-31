Shooting in Hamilton County leads to police chase; suspects at large

HENRY COUNTY — Two armed suspects are at large after being involved in a shooting in Hamilton County and leading officers on a chase into Henry County on Tuesday.

According to Henry County Sheriff's Office, around noon, deputies were alerted to a police pursuit originating in Hamilton County that was headed into Henry County.

Reports said that two black males had reportedly fired shots at a person in Hamilton County and fled in their vehicle.

Local law enforcement caught up with the suspect vehicle on US 36 in Henry County, however, the vehicle crashed during the pursuit.

The two suspects then fled on foot into a wooded area nearby.

Police said approximately 50 officers from several counties were called to assist in a three hour search. A perimeter was set around the area, drones and K-9 teams were all utilized but the suspects were not located.

The sheriff's office is telling the public to be viligant and report any suspicious activity to 911. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Police said an AK-