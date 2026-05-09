Shooting injures Indianapolis police officer near Broad Ripple Cultural District

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — An Indianapolis police officer was stable after being shot Friday night on the north side just a few blocks west of the Broad Ripple Cultural District.

Details were few, but Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called it a police shooting.

IMPD was sent to a "death investigation, natural or unknown cause" at 10:17 p.m. Friday to the 6400 block of North Washington Boulevard. That's in a residential area at East 64th Street and the White River, which is east of College Avenue.

At 10:36 p.m., medics were called to an "EMS incident" with a reported gunshot.

IMPD sent this notification at 11:09 p.m. Friday: "IMPD believes there is no ongoing threat to public safety. Officers are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues."

No other information was immediately available.