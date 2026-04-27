Shooting near Greensburg High School sends man to hospital

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WRTV) — A shooting at a home near Greensburg Community High School sent one person to the hospital early Monday.

Greensburg Police Department officers responded at 4 a.m. to a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of East North Street. That’s about a quarter-mile south of the high school opposite Pirate Park.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the man was shot by another man who showed up at the house. The two got into a fight, which led to the shooting.

There is no known threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-663-3131.