Shooting on city’s northeast side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue on reports of a person shot at 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to IMPD, homicide investigators have responded to the scene and are interviewing witnesses. There is no suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3811 or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).