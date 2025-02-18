Shooting on Indy's east side leaves one man dead and three wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and three others are wounded after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block of Wallace Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located four adult males with gunshot injuries. Two of the victims were reported to be in stable condition, one victim was in critical condition and a fourth victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

At this time, homicide detectives are on the scene to begin an investigation. 36th St. is closed between Dequincy St. and Arthington Blvd. North Wallace Ave is closed between 35th and 37th Streets.

Police said they believe one or more suspects fled from the scene on foot. They ask neighbors to review their surveillance cameras and report any information to the Homicide's Office at 317-327-3475.