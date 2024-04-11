Shooting on Indy’s near north side leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died, and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department North District officers responded to the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue on reports of a person shot at 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot injury in a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WRTV

Officers also located an adult female suffering from a gunshot injury. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

IMPD says a firearm was located at the scene.

Detectives believe this incident might have been a murder-suicide.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the deceased’s identity once his family is notified.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact IMPD Det. Shem Ragsdale at 317-327-3475 or by email at Shem.Ragsdale@indy.gov, or submit an anonymous tip at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).