INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3800 block of Eagle View Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s).

The victim was taken to an area hospital, reported to be in critical condition.

The investigation into what led to the shooting is ongoing.