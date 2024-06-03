Shooting on Indy’s southwest side leaves ‘multiple’ injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after multiple people were shot on the southwest side of the city Sunday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 2100 block of Emrich Lane just after 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims suffering from gunshot injuries in an apartment.

IMPD did not specify how many victims there were.

The victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to IMPD, a person of interest has been detained.

